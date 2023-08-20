A new adaptive baseball program will take the field at historic Douglas Park in Rock Island, a news release says.

All-Play Baseball League is for individuals with physical or intellectual challenges in the Quad Cities. This new program offered by Rock Island Parks and Recreation will be held Saturdays, Sept. 16-Oct. 7.

“Our Adaptive Baseball Program creates an inclusive and supportive environment for children and adults with diverse abilities. Through baseball, we can promote physical fitness, teamwork, and a sense of belonging for all participants,” said Pete Peña, sports recreation manager.

Cost is $20 and participants can register in age groups of 4-11 years of age or 11+ years of age. Registration deadline is Sept. 1 and includes a team jersey.

The Arc of the Quad Cities is a sponsor of this league with additional assistance from GECU. A full concession stand will be open. Program Assistance Funds through the Park Foundation are also available for those who need additional financial assistance. Register here or call the park office at 309-732-7275, extension 1.

Email pena.pete@rigov.org with questions, or call 309-732-7275.