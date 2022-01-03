New Adventurefuls top list of 2022 Girl Scout Cookies, to go on sale Jan. 7

The 2022 batch of Girl Scout Cookies include the new Adventurefuls — indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

For anyone who has the perennial New Year’s resolution to lose weight, make sure to maintain your strength and willpower on Jan. 7, as the Girl Scouts kick off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

Consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies online and in person. Girl Scouts are now selling the new Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Adventurefuls joins the whole portfolio of iconic Girl Scout Cookies, including favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs.

Scouts Kaelee Wolf and Alivia Isaacson from Bettendorf, traveled to Colorado on a backpacking trip.

The new Adventurefuls have an incredible taste of adventure in every bite, inspired by the amazing adventures Girl Scouts go on all year long, according to a delicious press release on Monday. As the largest fundraiser for girls in eastern Iowa and western Illinois, every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures like:

Troop 5875 from Cedar Rapids, venturing to the Boundary Waters for a canoeing adventure.

Hundreds of Girl Scouts coming together at the premier summer camp, Camp Liberty, to develop their outdoor skills and conquer thrilling challenges on the high ropes course, zip line, and horseback riding trails.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls also get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life. In 2022, Girl Scouts will have many opportunities to sell cookies in different ways:

Through the Digital Cookie platform, Girl Scouts customize their cookie website and promote their business on social media, through email, and with QR codes that link customers to purchasing cookies from them online.

Those iconic order cards have never gone away! Girl Scouts still go door-to-door to take cookie orders from family, friends, and neighbors.

As a troop, Girl Scouts collaborate to plan and host Cookie Booths outside local retailers and at community events.

Girl Scouts start cookie season by taking orders for cookies online and in person on Jan. 7. Beginning Feb. 18, 2022, cookie orders will arrive and Cookie Booths will begin again.

If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she’s selling cookies! If you do not know a Girl Scout, visit www.GirlScoutsToday.org. A digital map is available for customers to select a nearby troop to order cookies online. Traditional Girl Scout Cookie flavors are $5/package and the gluten-free Toffee-tastics are $6/package.

Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends.

Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit www.GirlScoutsToday.org.