Moline city officials cut the ribbon on a new affordable housing project after a little over a year of construction.

The new Spring Valley Village Apartments will provide homes for people who can’t afford it. Located near the intersection of 41st St. and 12th Ave., the project will offer 16 apartments and a duplex and will allow Moline to create more affordable housing projects in the future. “We know we have a housing crisis across the country, but also here in Moline,” Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said. “It’s really an affordable housing crisis, so finding homes that are safe, and accessible. We’ll be moving folks into these units, and really changing life for the better for lots of families.”

The apartments provide homes for teens who grow out of the foster care system, residents with disabilities and former inmates. The Moline Housing Authority (MHA) says they’ve partnered with the Department of Corrections to make sure the area stays safe. “They’re going to refer people that are not of danger to the community,” John Afoun, President for the Moline Housing Authority, said. “This is a family facility. There will be children, so no sex offenders or any valid offenders, no. We will not take anyone that will be a danger or threat to the community.”

The Spring Valley Village project has been in development for over a decade. Moline hopes it won’t take as long to continue creating affordable housing. “We’re currently working with MHA on some other opportunities,” Rayapati said. “So anything we can do with partners that are able to get projects up and running, we know they’re solid partners with us. They get the work done.”

Local lawmakers also attended the ribbon cutting, emphasizing the need for affordable housing. “Here in our district, we’re continuing to invest in the infrastructure that puts people to work,” Illinois Representative Gregg Johnson said. “It creates a more equitable tax base for people. But second of all, we need to continue to make sure that we have rental assistance available, that we’re doing everything that we can to make sure people can stay in their homes.”

Over 100 applications have been submitted to the live in the apartments and duplex. The Moline Housing Authority says the apartments and duplex will start to be in used during the first week of January. The project had a development price tag of over $5 million and obtained grants from the not-for-profit Illinois Facility Fund and Federal Home Loan Banks to go with Illinois Housing Development Authority money.