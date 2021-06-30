New Affordable Housing Residencies Open in Rock Island

A new place to call home for some people in Rock Island.

Community Home Partners’ newest location called the ‘Lincoln Residencies’ officially opened on 6th Avenue in Rock Island this morning. A ribbon cutting was hosted for the opening, and was attended by Rock Island Mayor, Mike Thoms, amongst others.

There are a total of 46 new homes, including triplexes, duplexes and single-family homes all for rent on the property. The Lincoln Residencies are tax-credit affordable housing, with rent prices determined based on the income of tenants.

Applications to live at Lincoln Residencies are still being taken right now.

