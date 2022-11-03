New Avelo Airlines will start nonstop service from Dubuque to Orlando in January.

A new airline, Avelo Airlines, is providing nonstop service to Orlando, Fla., from Dubuque starting in January 2023.

With today’s announcement of exclusive nonstop service to Orlando, Avelo introduces a “new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air travel to Dubuque and the tri-state areas of Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois,” according to a Thursday airport release.

Introductory one-way fares between Dubuque Regional Airport (DBQ) — 72 miles north of Davenport — and MCO start at $59. Customers can make reservations HERE, and the first flight will leave Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. Following that date, Dubuque will have Avelo flights Wednesdays and Saturdays leaving 5:50 p.m. and arriving in Orlando 9:35 p.m.

An Avelo aircraft is seen at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 7, 2021 in Burbank, Calif. The new airline does not serve the Quad Cities. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo)

“We are excited to bring Avelo to the tri-state area, making getting to The Sunshine State more affordable and easier than ever,” Avelo chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in Thursday’s release. “We believe Avelo’s combination of everyday low fares, industry-leading reliability and friendly service, coupled with DBQ’s time-saving convenience will inspire people from across the region to enjoy all Orlando has to offer.”

“We are so excited to welcome Avelo Airlines to Dubuque and the tri-state area, and we are thankful to be a part of their network,” Dubuque Regional Airport chair Mike Philips said. “Dubuque Regional Airport was chosen as Avelo’s first destination in the state of Iowa. Avelo’s new nonstop service to Orlando is something tri-states have wanted for many years.

“Orlando is our most popular leisure destination and with winter right around the corner, travelers will appreciate the ease and convenience of flying direct from DBQ.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Avelo to the Dubuque Regional Airport and be able to offer a highly desired ultra-low-cost option for leisure air travel for people that live, work, play and do business in our tri-state area,” said Molly Grover, president/CEO of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to capture market share that has been previously unattainable.”

An Allegiant Airbus A320 prepares to land in South Bend, Ind., Nov. 6, 2021. The airline provides direct service from Moline to Orlando. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

From the Quad Cities International Airport, Allegiant flies nonstop from Moline to Orlando-Sanford, as well as Las Vegas, Phoenix-Mesa, Punta Gorda-Ft. Myers, and St. Petersburg-Clearwater.

Avelo was founded with a vision to help people save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 1.3 million customers on more than 10,000 flights. On Thursday the airline also announced a direct flight to Orlando from Dayton, Ohio (with one-way fares starting at $49).

For more information on the new airline, click HERE.