Bucking a nationwide trend of declining enrollment, St. Ambrose University in Davenport has welcomed 943 new students this fall.

The number of new undergraduate students jumped 15% over fall 2022 numbers and freshman retention hit a 10-year high at 83%, the private institution announced Tuesday morning.

Two Ambrose students at Welcome Week in August, when students came back to campus. It involved a variety of activities for both new and returning students, including the Block Party, Welcome Convocation, and Club Fest.

Of the new freshman class, 27% are students of color, and the class is from 23 countries and 36 U.S. states, bringing SAU’s current enrollment to 2,706 total students.

St. Ambrose’s growth follows a university-wide investment in strategic partnerships and a focus on new and innovative methods of learning and teaching, a university release said.

SAU students at Club Fest, which introduces students to ways they can become involved in the campus community, including clubs and student groups.

“At St. Ambrose University, we embrace learners from all walks of life and offer a variety of pathways to higher education,” SAU president Amy Novak (who joined St. Ambrose two years ago) said. “This includes a commitment to expanding flexible, remote learning opportunities like our new degree offerings in the Nano Nagle Online School of Nursing at St. Ambrose University.”

Announced earlier this year, the Nano Nagle Online School of Nursing offers fully online, on-demand LPN-to-BSN and RN-to-BSN programs. The school’s creation is a direct response to the challenge of nationwide healthcare staffing shortages on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also put a spotlight on the maldistribution of the rural healthcare workforce, the release said.

Founded in 1882 by the Diocese of Davenport, SAU has a commitment to academic excellence, the liberal arts, social justice and service is rooted in its Catholic intellectual tradition. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers more than 60 undergraduate majors, 11 master’s degrees and three doctoral programs.

St. Ambrose students in the Doctor of Occupational Therapy program.

The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center has found that between spring 2019 and spring 2023, post-secondary institutions lost about 1.3 million unduplicated students, or about 7% of total enrollment. Undergraduate student enrollment fell by nearly 1.4 million students in the U.S., or almost 9% of total enrollment.

Augustana College in Rock Island has a Class of 2027 that’s among the largest and most diverse in the college’s 163-year history, with 800 first-year, transfer and exchange students from 30 states and 35 countries.