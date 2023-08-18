St. Ambrose University welcomed an incoming class of 425 students to campus this week and marked their arrival Friday with an annual celebration of “BEEcoming Ambrosian Day.”

After convening on campus for a prayer and sendoff, students traveled by bus and by

foot to service sites across the Quad Cities. Twenty-one local organizations opened their doors to groups of students and provided opportunities for the new class of Ambrosians to dive

into the university’s long legacy of community service, according to a Friday release.

St. Ambrose students volunteer at the Vine Ministry food pantry in Davenport on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

From restocking the Vine Ministry food pantry at the J.B. Young Opportunity Center, to

pulling weeds at Abundant Life Ranchers (Juan Diez Rancheros), students embraced

the opportunity to connect with local non-profits and work alongside their new

classmates, the private Davenport school said.

“Our BeeComing Ambrosian Day invites our newest members of the Ambrose community to engage with our larger Quad Cities community,” said St. Ambrose University president Amy Novak. “From the beginning, St. Ambrose University has embraced a commitment to collaborating with our community to make it stronger. This day represents the practice of a core value that aligns education with community impact ensuring that our learning is always bigger than our own individual pursuit.”

Ambrose students work at the Quad City Botanical Center, Rock Island, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Participating organizations included Abundant Life Ranchers (Juan Diez Rancheros), The Clothing Center at Minnie’s Maison, GiGi’s Playhouse, Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities, Gold Coast Historic District, Heart of Hope Ministries, Hilltop Campus Village, Hope at the BRICK House, J.B. Young Opportunity Center, Vine Ministry, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, Mercado on Fifth, One Eighty, Project NOW, Project Renewal, P.U.N.C.H. Davenport, Tapestry Farms, TMBC at the Lincoln Resource Center, QC Closet2Closet, Quad City Botanical Center, and YouthHope.