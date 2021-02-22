New art exhibit goes ‘Beyond the Sunny Day’

There’s a new art exhibit in Muscatine that showcases artists who’ve struggled with mental health issues.

The exhibit is called “Beyond the Sunny Day, A Place for Hope.”

Artist Chris Anderson is known for the murals he does around Muscatine.

Portions of the exhibit proceeds will go to the Mental Health Peer Drop-in Center.

“I just hope that they enjoy the colors story and it’s just an uplifting thing,” Anderson said. “It just feels good.”

The exhibit will be held at Sunrise River Gallery until February 27.