New art museum exhibition brings America’s past to life

Artist Lesley Dill, a renowned New York-based artist, brings historical and literary figures from America’s past to life in a new exhibition curated by the Figge Art Museum, Davenport.

“Lesley Dill, Wilderness: Light Sizzles Around Me” features a collection of hand-painted and sewn textile sculptures and banners created by Dill over the past six years, a news release says. Her work interweaves imagery, text, and historical visionaries into stunning three-dimensional encounters.

Gracefully suspended from the ceiling, the clothing of each figure is delicately embellished with words and symbols drawn from their writings and experiences. Hand-painted banners hang on every wall of the gallery with further texts and imagery elaborating on their incredible stories.

This is the first time the exhibition will be seen. After its presentation in the Quad Cities, it will travel to five other museums in the South and the Northeastern U.S., including the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts in Alabama and the Munson Williams Art Institute in Utica, New York.

“We are honored that “Wilderness: Light Sizzles Around Me” will debut right here in the Quad-Cities,” said Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave. “When visitors see these colossal and impressive works, they will be in awe. We hope they will be inspired by the personas and reminded of how the powerful words, experiences, and spirituality of these brave individuals helped shape our nation’s history.”

For Dill, there is a personal connection to many of the people represented in the new exhibition. “These personas and their times stir something deep in my own family history and sense of self,” she said. “I was compelled to explore this period in America’s history when limited access to a diversity of written word ignited the bravery of these figures in response to their times.”

Of the 15 activists, seers, and visionaries represented, two are of particular importance to the Quad Cities community. The first is Dred Scott, the enslaved Black man whose argument for freedom was based on his removal from the slave state of Missouri to Fort Armstrong in the free state of Illinois—a spot visible from the Figge. The other is Sauk warrior Black Hawk, born in the village of Saukenuk, near present day Rock Island. Other important figures from the United States history, including Sojourner Truth, Mother Ann Lee and John Brown, are also represented.

Each of the people featured in the exhibition emerged from the “wilderness” of their day, voices raised in response to the troubled and chaotic times each faced.

“Lesley Dill’s work allows viewers the unique opportunity to reexamine our nation’s history through the eyes of these outspoken figures,” said Andrew Wallace, director of collections and exhibitions at the Figge and the curator of the new exhibit. “Each of these individuals was a force in their times, and their lives continue to resonate in our current moment.”

The exhibition is sponsored by Humanities Iowa, John K. Figge Family in Memory of Mrs. Jean Nobis, Carolyn Levine & Leonard Kallio Trust, Linda and J. Randolph Lewis, It will be on view through Aug. 22.

