New artwork exhibition features works on paper, photography, ceramics

Quad City Arts’ Art at the Airport presents works on paper by Jaimie Foster, of Naperville, Ill.; photography by Mark Dierker, of Dubuque, Iowa, and ceramic wildlife sculpture by Deana Bada Maloney, of Downers Grove, Ill., now through Nov. 1.

Foster is interested in the relationship people have with nature and the environment, both positively and negatively, and how this affects people on an emotional level, a news release says.

Dierker is a professional photographer from Dubuque. “I tend to see the world in more saturated colors than most people,” he says.

Maloney earned a bachelor of fine arts in drawing and painting from the Art Institute of Chicago, with a strong focus in anatomy and scientific illustration.

In addition to the airport gallery, the artworks can be seen and purchased online.

Art at the Airport in The Quad Cities International Airport gallery is just across from the gift shop and restaurant and right before the security checkpoint. The gallery, at 2200 69th Ave., Moline, never closes. Visitors pay just a $1 for parking.

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts.