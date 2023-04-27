Allison Holland has been selected as the associate principal beginning July 2023 at Bettendorf Middle School, pending board approval, according to a news release.

“We are excited to have Allison accept the associate principal position,” said Dr. Michelle Morse, superintendent. “She has done an exceptional job as dean of students at Bettendorf Middle School. Her ability to connect with students, staff and parents is impressive. She is authentic and passionate about supporting students both behaviorally and academically. We look forward to her taking this next step in her career.”

Prior to coming to the Bettendorf Community School District, Holland served as the school administrative manager at Williams Junior High in the Davenport Community School District. She has also served as a lead and model teacher and third grade teacher at Madison Elementary as well as a fifth grade teacher at Garfield Elementary in the Davenport district.

Previously, she taught language arts, social studies and science at North Scott Junior High School. She also has taught math, science and social studies at Weeks Middle School in the Des Moines Public School District.

Holland has a master of science degree in educational leadership from the University of Northern Iowa. She also earned bachelor of arts degree in middle school and elementary teaching, and a K-8 reading endorsement from the University of Northern Iowa.