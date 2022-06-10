Registration is now open for the brand new bags league from the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department. Teams of two ages 18 and up play to a score of 21 and compete in three games each night. Match times will be determined after teams have been finalized.

“We are excited to bring the bags league to the Davenport Riverfront at Quinlan Court this August and September,” said Sports & Leagues Supervisor Cole McLeod. “The upcoming league gives us an opportunity to expand adult programming that is catered to all skills and abilities with this popular backyard and tailgating game!”

Matches will be played at Quinlan Court, 101 E. River Drive in Davenport on Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. from August 19 to September 27. Registration is open now and ends July 15. The fee is $50 per team and only one team member needs to register the entire team. Click here for more details about the league and to register.