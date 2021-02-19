New beef packing plant will bring new jobs to Camanche

Naeve Family Beef announced their plan to build a 50 head-per-day beef processing plant in Camanche that is expected to generate 40 – 50 new jobs and will include a retail location to sell products processed onsite.

The plant will be state-of-the-art incorporating the latest technology in sanitation, processing and waste management, as well as being accomodating to the employees.

“It is important that we provide employees with excellent training and a quality, clean and open work area with COVID-19 guidelines in mind,” stated Andrew Naeve, President of Naeve Family Beef.

The plant will allow locally raised products to be available to local consumers, restaurants, grocery stores, and retailers, as well as offer custom processing and packing to farmers in the area.

“It has been a long-term goal of our family to be able to have our own branded beef product that we can market locally and across the Midwest,” says Vice-President Ray Naeve. “With unprecedented consolidation in the beef processing industry, there are few options for producers our size. Naeve Family Beef makes that goal an achievable reality.”

Area leaders are grateful to Naeve family for choosing Camanche for the new plant.

“Aside from adding to our commercial real estate base, the City of Camanche welcomes a family with great business acumen that has been prospering in Clinton County for over 100 years,” said Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis. “Getting to know members of the family over the years has shown me that they truly value family and they are proud to be from the area. The City of Camanche is excited that they have chosen us as the community in which to invest and grow their new business.”

“The City of Camanche is excited about the Naeve’s new business. It continues Camanche’s process of growth by bringing a new industry to the area with employment opportunities and a local retail facility,” added Andrew Kida, Camanche City Administrator.