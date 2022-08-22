A rendering of the completed ALDI store, to open Sept. 1 at the corner of Devils Glen and Belmont roads in Bettendorf.

ALDI is planning to open its sixth Quad Cities store on Sept. 1, and its first in Bettendorf at 3221 Devils Glen Road.

The new store (off Belmont Road, across from Kwik Star and Fareway, and just down the road from Hy-Vee on Devils Glen) is part of the company’s aggressive nationwide growth in recent years, ALDI is on track to open 150 new stores and become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of this year, with over 2,100 locations, according to a company release Monday.

The new Bettendorf ALDI will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The ALDI business model is intentionally different, and the result is a fast and affordable shopping experience, the release says.

Local shoppers can experience the ALDI difference themselves when the new Bettendorf store opens on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 9 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Heather McCarthy, Dwight regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served the greater Quad Cities market for more than 30 years and are excited to continue to offer Bettendorf residents an affordable way of shopping.”

The alcohol section at ALDI.

Here are a few things that set ALDI apart:

Low-price leader: Access to affordable groceries is important, and the company’s commitment to low prices is unwavering. In fact, the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report has ranked ALDI No. 1 on price for five years running.

Access to affordable groceries is important, and the company’s commitment to low prices is unwavering. In fact, the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report has ranked ALDI No. 1 on price for five years running. Quality: ALDI is so confident in its products, such as its fresh, organic produce delivered daily, that every item is backed by its “Twice as Nice Guarantee.” If for any reason a customer is not 100% satisfied with the quality of a product, ALDI will replace the product AND refund it.

ALDI is so confident in its products, such as its fresh, organic produce delivered daily, that every item is backed by its “Twice as Nice Guarantee.” If for any reason a customer is not 100% satisfied with the quality of a product, ALDI will replace the product AND refund it. ALDI-exclusive products: ALDI sells mostly exclusive brands made by the best partners. Bettendorf shoppers will find food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, dairy alternatives, etc.) along with an unbeatable cheese and wine selection. Shoppers will also discover weekly offerings of limited-time ALDI Finds like candles, delicious seasonal food, home goods and more.

ALDI sells mostly exclusive brands made by the best partners. Bettendorf shoppers will find food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, dairy alternatives, etc.) along with an unbeatable cheese and wine selection. Shoppers will also discover weekly offerings of limited-time ALDI Finds like candles, delicious seasonal food, home goods and more. Shoppers participate in the savings: The savings start before customers enter the store. Depositing a quarter to unlock a shopping cart is one way ALDI saves shoppers money. ALDI doesn’t need to hire employees to corral loose carts, and customers get their quarter back when they return the cart.

The savings start before customers enter the store. Depositing a quarter to unlock a shopping cart is one way ALDI saves shoppers money. ALDI doesn’t need to hire employees to corral loose carts, and customers get their quarter back when they return the cart. Commitment to sustainability: ALDI asks shoppers to bring reusable bags and recently announced a new commitment to eliminate all plastic shopping bags from stores by the end of 2023 — a sustainable policy that will lead to savings passed on to customers. ALDI also uses green electricity to cover 100% of our energy consumption, and has donated over 33 million pounds of food through our partnership with Feeding America. To learn more about how ALDI is making sustainability affordable, visit this link.

ALDI asks shoppers to bring reusable bags and recently announced a new commitment to eliminate all plastic shopping bags from stores by the end of 2023 — a sustainable policy that will lead to savings passed on to customers. ALDI also uses green electricity to cover 100% of our energy consumption, and has donated over 33 million pounds of food through our partnership with Feeding America. To learn more about how ALDI is making sustainability affordable, visit this link. Online shopping and curbside pickup: Customers want convenient shopping options, which is why nearly all ALDI locations offer grocery delivery, and Curbside Grocery Pickup is expanding to 1,500 stores by the end of 2022. Visit shop.aldi.us to place an order.

Customers want convenient shopping options, which is why nearly all ALDI locations offer grocery delivery, and Curbside Grocery Pickup is expanding to 1,500 stores by the end of 2022. Visit shop.aldi.us to place an order. Store size: ALDI stores are designed for simplicity and efficiency, packed with the products shoppers love. A typical ALDI store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making it easier to shop than oversized grocery stores.

ALDI stores are designed for simplicity and efficiency, packed with the products shoppers love. A typical ALDI store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making it easier to shop than oversized grocery stores. Work with ALDI: ALDI is an award-winning employer that is nationally acclaimed for prioritizing its employees and their well-being. Known for offering highly competitive wages and industry-leading benefits, ALDI has been recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes six times in the past seven years. As one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., ALDI is constantly creating new jobs in local communities, coast to coast. To learn more about working at ALDI and search job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.

