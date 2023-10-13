When Bettendorf’s Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road roundabout opens next week, a car will not be the first vehicle to complete the circle.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18th at 4:30 p.m., the city of Bettendorf will hold a unique “ribbon” cutting as a Valley Construction front loader drives through a road-wide banner to celebrate this major milestone in the $20-million-plus Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project, according to a Friday city release.

The new roundabout will open Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.

Following Mayor Bob Gallagher’s remarks and the celebratory drive-thru, the city and Valley Construction are encouraging the community to participate in an Open Road Open House of The Plex, which consists of more than 30 stores, restaurants, bars, and the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

This is an opportunity to reintroduce people to this growing, bustling area and support the businesses that have endured construction for months. This next step in the Forest Grove Drive project includes the opening of the following areas:

Middle Road south of Forest Grove Drive

Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road

Forest Grove Drive and Championship Drive (west of Middle Road)

The new roundabout is in the middle of this photo, with yellow lines showing closed roads currently.

Until the event on Oct. 18th at 4:30 p.m., the area closures and detour routes that started on Sept. 5th remain in effect. For those details, visit www.forestgrovedrive.com.