After three years of mulling over the idea, Anthony Jones and his wife, Deanna Freeman-Foster, have opened a casual retail store for hard-to-find sizes for men.

Big T Wear is located downtown Rock Island in “The Shoppes” (1700 2nd Avenue) and is open weekends and by appointment. The grand opening was last Friday after a ribbon cutting with city officials.

Jones said in a Monday release that there is no stand alone “big and tall” men’s store on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities and he saw a need. His store sells T-shirts, shorts, hats, jeans, socks, belts, and underwear.

A previous big and tall shop was located in downtown Rock Island, and there is DXL Big + Tall at 3220 E. 53rd St., Davenport, north of Elmore Avenue. For an appointment with Big T Wear, call 218-393-0542 or email bigteewear@gmail.com.