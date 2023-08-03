The Rock Island-Milan School District has already started back to class, but a new bill across the state will fully go into effect for future students who are still too young to start school.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new bill requiring all school districts to have full-day kindergarten classes by the fall of 2027. The bill also requires every district to have a half-day program that helps with development and provides time for play-based learning. The move establishes the full-day kindergarten task force, which will help get the program started statewide with an audit.

Additionally, Illinois is getting $13,000,000 in federal money for Head Start programs, which target children under the age of five. Senator Dick Durbin pushed for the money, which will help benefit the Rock Island-Milan School District. The district has been getting a federal grant for the program since 1965.

