Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker recently signed two pieces of legislation that expand the use of expressway cameras in the state, allowing law enforcement agencies to investigate criminal activities along expressways and state highways.

House Bill 4481 increases the number of cameras along expressways and state highways in the counties of Boone, Bureau, Champaign, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Henry, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Macon, Madison, McHenry, Morgan, Peoria, Rock Island, Sangamon, St. Clair, Will, and Winnebago. The state’s fiscal year 2023 budget included $20 million to expand the technology. This new legislation is effective immediately.

House Bill 260 allows for the use of expressway cameras along Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive. This gives law enforcement agencies the ability to use images from expressway cameras to investigate vehicular hijacking and other criminal activities, detect highway conditions and facilitate highway safety and incident management services. This legislation is effective immediately.

“There is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—in our schools, in our parks, and on our expressways,” said Gov. Pritzker. “The tragic incidences of gun violence on our highways requires aggressive and intentional action. By signing this bill, law enforcement agencies will have the tools to respond to criminal activity in a timely and efficient manner—ensuring the safety and security of our residents, while holding perpetrators accountable.”

“Automated license plate readers play a growing, critical role in ISP investigations and arrests in the Chicagoland area,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP now routinely uses this technology to track down expressway shootings and carjacking suspects, so the expansion of this technology across Illinois expands our ability to protect our interstates and bring violent criminals to justice.”

In February of 2021, ISP received a $12.5 million grant to cover the costs of engineering, permitting, and labor associated with the purchase and installation of readers, controllers, servers/software, electrical power, and communications equipment required to install automated license plate reader (ALPR) systems. In the first phase, ALPRs were installed on the Dan Ryan expressway during the summer and fall of 2021. The second phase was recently completed for a total of 150 ALPRs on various expressways. For the final phase, ISP is currently installing 150 more ALPRs for a total of 300 under the initial grant.

“The millions of Illinoisans who regularly use state highways and expressways deserve safety during their commutes,” said Assistant House Majority Leader LaToya Greenwood (D-East St. Louis).“As a lawmaker, it’s a privilege to be able to join Governor Pritzker in taking such a direct, substantial step towards providing that safety. These cameras give police officers the tools they need to crack down on anyone misguided enough to break the law on our highways again.”

The funding and installation of ALPRs stem from the Tamara Clayton Expressway Camera Act (Expressway Camera Act), which was signed into law on July 12, 2019 and became effective on January 1, 2020. On February 4, 2019, Ms. Clayton was on her way to work when she was shot and killed while driving on I-57 near Cicero Avenue. ISP investigators responded and the investigation into her death remains open and ongoing. The Expressway Camera Act requires the ISP, IDOT and Illinois State Toll Highway Authority (ISTHA) to develop a program that increases the number of cameras along expressways in Cook County. The images from these cameras are not used for petty offenses, such as speeding.