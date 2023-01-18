Moline Parks & Recreation launched a new program Wednesday for adults 55 years old and up at the Moline Garden Center.

The event included bingo and lunch and is the first of three on the schedule. This month’s meal was spaghetti and participants won prizes like tissues, paper towels, dish soap and garbage bags.

There are two events left to participate. The cost is $7 per person per program and registration is required.

Program #2 – Wednesday, Feb. 15

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Meal: Chicken salad sandwich

Registration deadline: Feb. 8, 3:30 p.m.



Program #3 – Wednesday, March 15

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Meal: Loose meat sandwich

Registration deadline: March 8, 3:30 p.m.

Call 309-524-2424 or visit the Parks & Recreation website for additional details and to sign up.