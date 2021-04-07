New Bishop Hill exhibitions celebrate 175th anniversary

Two museum exhibitions will open Friday. for Bishop Hill’s 175th anniversary.

The Vasa National Archives and Museum will open its doors for the 2021 season with an opening reception for an exhibit looking at the history of Christianity in Sweden from 830-1846, a news release says.

The new exhibit will explore early missionaries, saints, religious movements and more. Call 309 927-3898 for more information.

At the Steeple Building Museum, “Colonists and Their Descendants: In Their Own Words” will open.

The multi-media exhibition consists of never-before-seen video interviews, audio clips, and photographs of Bishop Hill Colonists and their descendants that tells the story of Bishop Hill from their point of view.

Some of the items that will be in the display are audio clips from Jonas Bergren’s wax-cylinder recordings; video interviews of Charlotte Falk, Morris Nelson, and Oliva Hultgren; audio only interviews of Ron Nelson, Ruth Melton, and Steve Stoneberg; photographs produced from recently donated glass plate negatives of Bishop Hill; and more.

The last day of this exhibition will be Friday, Oct. 29. Call 309 927-3899 for more information.

The Bishop Hill Museum has updated several of tits displays. The latest display includes items from different Old Settlers’ Days and anniversary celebrations. Items include a program and ribbon from the first Old Settlers’ Day in 1896, a pennant and photograph from the 70th anniversary in 1916, a button from the 80th anniversary in 1926, a ribbon and medallion from the 100th anniversary in 1946, a program and button from the 125th anniversary in 1971, and commemorative license plates from the 150th anniversary in 1996.

Items will be on display all year as Bishop Hill celebrates its 175th anniversary. Call 309 927-3345 for more information.