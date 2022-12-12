The Bishop Hill Heritage Association has recently been given a $111,000 grant from Henry County, approved by the Henry County Board.

Money for this grant came from federal America Rescue Plan funds, according to a Monday release from BHHA, a private non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the unique heritage of the Bishop Hill Colony and its legacy.

Bishop Hill plans to start a new Civil War Days festival in May 2023.

Funding from this grant will be used to enhance Bishop Hill’s tourism development in 2023 — to create a Civil War Days festival in May, a summer park concert series, and an ad campaign promoting historic Bishop Hill as a tourist destination, the release said.

Other events and programs are also in the works. For more information about the Bishop Hill Heritage Association, visit its website or the BHHA Facebook page.