New body cam footage released from 2017 police shooting in Burlington

The attorney for the family of Marquis Jones is releasing new body cam video from Jones’ shooting death back in October 2017.

The attorney, Dave O’Brien, says the video brings into question the ruling that the actions of Burlington Police officers Chris Chiprez, the shooter, and Josh Riffel.

“We know several things that are undisputed,” O’Brien said. “Marquis Jones ran from the police, which he shouldn’t have done. He had a gun, which he shouldn’t have had. The question becomes… Did Officer Chiprez have a reasonable belief that Jones had a gun at the time he shot and killed him?”

If the jury agrees with O’Brien, he says a trial could take place in March.

We’ve reached out to Burlington Police for comment, and have not heard back.

