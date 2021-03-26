New business offers ideal spot for perfect selfie

Capturing the perfect photo can take a lot of trial and error, but there’s a new business opening in the area designed for people to take as many photos as they like.

Capture Selfie Studio is opening in Davenport Saturday.

The purpose of a selfie studio is to offer a spot where people can come takes photos at a space with multiple different backgrounds. This location will have 15 different sets.

The sets range from a purple fuzzy wall to a cast iron bathtub filled with streamers to a ball pit.

“It is a totally interactive experience for all age groups to come and have some settings that you’re definitely not going to walk down the sidewalk and stumble upon,” said Elijah Headen, Capture Selfie Studio owner.

The owners say this space can be used for families wanting pictures together or friends who are looking for an activity to do for the day, but it’s more than that.

“It kind of branches in to the new influencer market so social media is a big thing for my generation and the next generation so this place is really something dedicated for those people that are trying to grow that part of their lives or that part of their career,” said Alissa Morrison, Capture Selfie Studio owner.

Customers can bring a variety of outfits if they want to change.

Capture Selfie Studio is closed Mondays, open from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, Friday 3 to 10 p.m., Saturdays noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

You can reserve a spot online here. The owners recommend doing that since there is a capacity limit.

More information about Capture Selfie Studio can be found on their website.