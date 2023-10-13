G E O M E + p h . y l a is downtown Clinton’s newest retail business celebrating their grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 14th from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. inside Makers on 5th, 217 5th Ave. S. in downtown Clinton.

Makers on 5th is a retail incubator designed to help take small businesses from the home front to the storefront by offering highly flexible lease terms to grow new business opportunities. The incubator was developed by Economic Growth Corporation as part of the Wilson Lofts redevelopment. The goal is to have the business establish themselves in the incubator and grow out into a larger storefront in the Clinton community.

Established in 2017, G E O M E specializes in hand-made, high-end, designer fine jewelry with a wearable, yet fashion-forward style. Each piece is made with the highest level of craft using gold, silver, & stunning gemstones- both precious and semi-precious.

The company is comprised of two visionaries: Anna, who creates all jewelry, styles, and collections independently, and Jordan, a brand strategist and visual communications specialist who manages the brand’s creative direction and visuals. Anna expanded her offerings beyond G E O M E by offering unique plants and housewares when opening inside the Makers on 5th with a new store name: G E O M E + p h . y l a.

“Our storefront in Downtown Clinton is the next step in our adventure for G E O M E + p h . y l a. We are so excited to provide amazing quality handmade jewelry and plants with a few select products and home goods,” says owner Anna K Wiese Zimmerman. “Our mission behind opening a store is to inspire others to grow and flourish through cultivating great style and a cozy home.”

For more information, you can visit G E O M E’s website or Facebook Group.

Makers on 5th’s mission is to nurture the development of start-up retail businesses by providing equal access to a place of opportunity for highly motivated entrepreneurs to open, learn, develop, and strengthen their retail skills and presence within Clinton. Makers on 5th offers all or part of a retail storefront, with highly flexible terms, in the heart of downtown Clinton.

Makers on 5th offers flexible leasing terms and subsidized rent to help transition new businesses into storefront opportunities. The goal is for you to sign on for one year, extend your lease, and grow successful enough to move into another larger storefront in the Clinton community. To learn more, visit the Wilson Lofts website and click on “Business Incubators.”