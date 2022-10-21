Quartz Botanicals, in Heritage Place Building at 1515 5th Ave., Moline, will have a grand opening from 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The business sells mainly houseplants, sourcing its plants from all over world Many are rare or uncommon, a news release says. The store also sells jewelry, wire-wrapped jewelry and plant accessories.

Quartz Botanicals has been involved in the community for years and, this past year, has participated every Friday in Mercado on Fifth in Moline.

For more information visit here or its Facebook page.