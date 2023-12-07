You say you want a revolution? Well, starting Friday morning, you’ve got one.

Revolution Dispensary, 4301 44th Ave., Moline, will open Friday, Dec. 8th from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the former location of West Music off John Deere Road. It is Moline’s second cannabis dispensary, after Terrace Cannabis, 2727 Avenue of the Cities.

Revolution Dispensary is at 4301 44th Ave., Moline, the former location of West Music.

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will take part in a Quad Cities Chamber ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Friday. You can celebrate with Revolution and enjoy these deals all day long —

1¢ tasters (1.5g) of select Revolution Cannabis flower with $50 purchase.

50% off eighths (3.5g) of select Revolution Cannabis or Tales & Travels flower.

50% off gummies.

30% off all Revolution Cannabis, Tales & Travels, and Spring Lake products.

Thanks to the exciting doorbusters and promotions on offer, staff are prepared for a high volume of traffic, including long lines, before the store opens, according to a company release.

Alongside exclusive product promotions and doorbuster giveaways, the inaugural day includes the opportunity for attendees to explore an extensive menu featuring high-quality flower and the finest cannabis products in the state.

Revolution Dispensary CEO Charles Bolden

“Our partnership is dedicated to providing a best-in-class experience for the Quad-City community,“ said Revolution CEO Charles Bolden. “From product knowledge to customer service, Revolution Dispensary sets a new standard for excellence in the cannabis retail space.”

Bolden Investments is proud to have been awarded a license to operate a dispensary in Moline, with an additional location coming soon to the St. Louis region, the company said.

Moline is the second Revolution Dispensary, with the other being in Sunrise Beach, Mo., three hours west of St. Louis. There will be a third coming soon in Maryville, Ill., (in the St. Louis region).

Part of the interior of Moline’s new Revolution Dispensary.

Bolden started Bolden Investments with a business partner (Josh Weinberg) in 2019, when they applied for the Illinois Dispensary license lottery.

He said he saw Revolution Dispensary “as a great opportunity to for me and my family.”

Adult-use cannabis (legal in Illinois since January 2020) is big business in the state. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said that in 2022, the state set adult-use cannabis sales records in all categories. Cannabis sales in the state reached a record high in 2022 of over $1.5 billion.

Recreational marijuana is a $1.5-billion annual business in Illinois.

“We are only in the opening stages, so it remains to be seen, but we have had nothing but positive feedback and tremendous support from the local surrounding areas,” Bolden said this week.

Regular store hours are Monday to Saturday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The phone is 309-581-1290 and you can visit Revolution’s website HERE.