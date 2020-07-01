New cases in Illinois: 828; in Rock Island County: 28

The Illinois Department of Public health reported 828 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 additional deaths on Wednesday. There are now a total of 144,013 positive cases in the state and a total of 6,951 deaths related to the coronavirus.

In the past 24 hours, 33,090 tests were processed for a total of 1,636,005. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 24 through June 30 is 2.6%.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 28 new cases bringing the county’s total to 975. Three patients are currently hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

Coronavirus related deaths in Rock Island County remain at 29.

The Whiteside County Health Department annouced one new case, involving an individual in their 20s, giving the county 190 in total.

Henry County is now reporting a total of 94 cases after three more were confirmed on Wednesday. The county released the statistics on 91 of the cases:

Symptomatic at home: 19

Symptomatic in a hospital: 1

Asymptomatic: 13

Symptoms resolved: 57

Unknown symptom status: 0

Deaths: 1

