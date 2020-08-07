New cases in Illinois over 2,000 for first time since late May

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,084 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That is the most reported in a day since May 24. There are now 190,508 total cases in the state.

There were also 21 additional deaths reported bringing the state total to 7,613.

In the past 24 hours, 46,869 tests were processed with 2,984,618 in total. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for July 31 through August 6 is 4.1%.

As of last night, 1,486 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 333 in the ICU and 125 on ventilators.

