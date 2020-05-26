New cases in Illinois under 2,000 for second day in a row

Rock Island County under 10 new cases for seven straight days

For the second day in a row, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported less than 2,000 new cases. There were 1,713 new cases on Tuesday and 1,178 on Monday. The state now has 113,195 positive cases.

There have been 786,794 tests performed and 17,230 in past 24 hours.

39 additional deaths were also announced for a total of 4,923.

Illinois also started announcing the recovery rate which currently is 92%. A recovered case is considered someone who tested positive more than 42 days and has not passed away. The rate is then calculated by dividing the recovered cases by the sum of recovered cases and deceased cases.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported four new cases on Tuesday for a overall total of 684. The county has now gone a week with daily cases under 10. 12 patients are currently hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

Rock Island County also announced a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized died due to COVID-19. There have now been 26 patients deaths in the county.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.