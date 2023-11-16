A website in support of a new Catholic school east of the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf says an increase of Catholic families in Bettendorf has created a need for a new school.

The school will be called Saint Joan of Arc Catholic School at the corner of Criswell Street and Hopewell Avenue, according to the website.

“Bettendorf’s overall area population ad commercial growth is concentrated in this area with the growth of Catholic families likewise following this trend,” according to the website.

“The Bettendorf population center is moving north and east, where population is expected to grow by 23% by 2035. The Diocese of Davenport projects that based on these statistics 2,000 more Catholics will live in Bettendorf by 2035, with the majority moving to northeast Bettendorf near the St. Joan of Arc Catholic School and the new Catholic church that will be built following completion of the school.”

Our Lady of Lourdes and St. John Vianney have worked closely together to develop a mater plan proactively to adapt to changing needs in the community, according to the website. “Our aging facilities and membership; a shortage of priests; a growing, shifting population; and recent changes to how our Catholic schools are funded bring both significant challenges and opportunities,” the website says.

“The time has come to move on to a new modern school of the 21st Century. The St. Joan of Arc Catholic School will go forward with the proud tradition of Catholic education,” the website says.

The new St. Joan of Arc Catholic School will provide infant care, early childhood instruction, two sections of K-8, a fully equipped science lab, art room, music room/programs space with a performance stage, a full-sized gymnasium with wood floors and locker room facilities, a dedicated STEM lab, full-service kitchen, and a common area that serves as the cafeteria and opens up to the gymnasium, library and a learning stairs activities area.

The school also will have a Catholic chapel and will provide before-and-after-school “wrap around” care.

Facilities will include a 50,000-square-foot playground area and an 8,000-square-foot outdoor learning area.

The total project will cost $44.2 million, according to the website.

For more about plans for the new school, visit the “One Faith, One Family, One Future: A Campaign for the New St. Joan of Arc Catholic School” website here.