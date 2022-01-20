New CEO joins QC Rehabilitation Institute, to open in Moline this summer

The new Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute is being built at a cost of over $30 million, at 653 52nd Avenue (off 7th Street) in Moline.

Tammy Pauwels has been named CEO of the new Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, a joint venture between UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Encompass Health.

The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, under construction at 653 52nd Avenue in Moline, is expected to begin caring for patients in July 2022, according to a UnityPoint release Thursday. Next to Trinity’s Moline campus, the new joint venture will invest between $30 million and $35 million to build and is expected to employ nearly 100 people in the first year, said UnityPoint spokeswoman Jamie Mullin.

Pauwels, who will assume the position on Feb. 1, will be responsible for overseeing the future hospital’s

day-to-day operations as well as patient care and quality. The hospital will provide 24-hour nursing care

and physical, occupational, and speech therapies to patients recovering from major illnesses and

injuries including stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and complex orthopedic

conditions.

“We thank Tammy for her dedication, hard work and leadership at UnityPoint Health-Trinity for 43

years, and we are excited to welcome her to the leadership team at our new joint venture hospital with

Encompass Health,” Robert J. Erickson, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health -Trinity, said in the release. “Tammy has a proven ability with enhancing team performance to provide the best patient experience, and I am confident in her vision for the hospital.”

“Tammy is a highly accomplished leader with extensive experience in acute care, inpatient and

outpatient rehabilitation, and ambulatory clinic settings, and we are honored she has accepted the role

as CEO of the future hospital in Moline,” said Troy DeDecker, president of Encompass Health’s Central

region.

“She has excelled in numerous leadership roles in a rapidly changing healthcare environment with

a focus on patient care and outcomes, compliance, and financial integrity, and she shares Encompass

Health’s vision and commitment to exceptional patient care,” he said.

Pauwels has served in multiple leadership roles at UnityPoint Health -Trinity for more than four decades, including her most recent role as director of operations and president for Trinity Health Enterprises. In this role, she was responsible for more than 300 team members in laboratory and pathology services, inpatient rehabilitation, acute inpatient therapy services, outpatient physical rehabilitation services, wound care, and the retail pharmacy.

She previously served as executive director of outpatient services and the Moline hospital campus. Pauwels founded and served as the director of UnityPoint Health -Trinity’s home medical equipment division for more than 30 years.

She completed her bachelor’s degree in applied management studies at St. Ambrose University, and serves on the board at Renew Moline and is a long-term committee chair for the John Deere Classic.

The new inpatient rehabilitation facility will be the first Encompass Health service in the Quad Cities.

Encompass Health is one of the nation’s largest providers of integrated healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based patient care in 42 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.