New chief judge elected by circuit judges

The Circuit Judges of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit held a meeting on Friday and a majority elected Circuit Judge Frank Fuhr as Chief Judge to fill the remainder of the current term.

That term expires the first Monday in December 2020.

A special election was held because Chief Judge Walter Braud stepped down as Chief Judge on Monday.

Judge Braud was first elected Chief Judge in December 2014 and re-elected Chief Judge in 2016 and 2018. Judge Braud became a circuit judge on September 21, 2001 and continues to serve as a circuit judge but recently announced plans to retire soon.

Chief Judge Fuhr’s graduated from Rockridge High School in 1973, Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1977 and cum laude with honors at the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1980.