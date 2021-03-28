New program will help families in Rock Island, Henry, Mercer counties

SAL Family & Community Services (SAL), home to Skip-A-Long Child Development Services, has begun a new initiative to help low-income expectant families and children through 4 years of age.



Through the implementation of the first and only Early Head Start Child Care Partnership Program (EHS CCP) serving the Illinois-Quad Cities, SAL will continue its commitment to the Quad Cities regional vision of cultivating an equitable, inclusive community, a news release says.



The program is made possible because of a new, annual $3.8 million grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the result of a bipartisan effort to increase access to early-childhood education providers while making transformative investments in children and families.



“This is a tremendous opportunity worthy of celebration for our entire community—not only is it a major investment in families, but also a chance to address poverty with real solutions,” said Marcy Mendenhall, president and CEO of SAL. “Offering this program at SAL allows us to continue to provide an unparalleled level of care to families and children, while putting education at the heart of that care.”



The new Early Head Start Child Care Partnership Program at SAL will provide comprehensive, relationship-based services to infants and toddlers, as well as low-income pregnant mothers and their families living in Henry, Mercer, and Rock Island Counties. Services include year-round, individualized child care and early childhood services and family support including nutritional counseling, referrals to food assistance, oral health care, mental health services, substance abuse prevention and treatment, referrals to emergency shelter or transitional housing, and home-based prenatal and postpartum services.



As SAL celebrates its 50th year in operation this year, the implementation of the program aligns with the programs and services it already offers in the Quad Cities. It also serves as a natural progression of the organization’s growth. Bolstering SAL’s longtime commitment to serving families and children in the region, the program will allow the organization to seamlessly transition children and their families into SAL’s Skip-A-Long Child Development Services preschool program after their participation.



“We’re so grateful that we’ll able to implement such extensive services to support everything that SAL has done over the past 50 years. We look forward to applying our deep understanding of this community to the needs of our youngest population,” said Mendenhall.



“As a mother of three boys, I understand the importance of investing in our children’s education,” said Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, who has been an advocate for the program. “A strong early childhood education is a key part of our children’s foundation for success in life.”



Deb Brownson, chief program officer of SAL and an expert in early childhood education in the Quad Cities region, said the program will “help us break the cycle of intergenerational poverty, for example, by allowing us to support families through quality early education that addresses critical needs early on.”



To build out the program, SAL will hire new employees, promote current employees into leadership positions, provide lower teacher-to-student ratios, and give families and children access to licensed and credentialed teachers, mental health experts, nutritionists, and more. The new capabilities will expand SAL’s network to include partnerships with up to eight licensed child-care homes and one child-care center serving Henry, Mercer, and Rock Island counties.



The EHS CCP PROGRAM

Children younger than 4, pregnant mothers and their families who reside in Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties, and whose incomes are below the 100% Federal Poverty Guidelines are eligible.

The program is available to families with children who are already part of SAL’s Skip-A-Long Child Development Services (SKIP) preschool program, as well as new families.

To learn more about EHS CCP or eligibility requirements, contact Angela Casteel, eligibility director, at 309-764-8110 (option 3), or visit www.salfcs.org/ehs.