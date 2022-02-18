You can make a prop cake for a chance to win two free tickets to Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse’s upcoming production of “Just Desserts.”

The musical “Just Desserts” will run at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse from March 18 to May 14, 2022.

“Just Desserts” is a new musical about a baking competition, so could YOU create the treat that takes the cake. Here are the rules for the contest:

The prop cake should be between 8 and 16 inches in diameter and no taller than 18”. Do not use any logos. Do not use perishable food items on the cake. The color palette should be bright and cheery. Get creative and have fun!

Bring your prop cake to the Circa ’21 box office (1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island) when you are finished in order for the judges to choose the winners! The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Everyone who enters a cake will receive a discounted ticket for a performance of “Just Desserts.”

The deadline for this competition is March 7. Circa will announce the winner on the March 18 opening night performance of “Just Desserts,” and they will email the winner directly with details of how to collect the prize.

If you are interested in participating in the contest, feel free to use the following links for inspiration:

DIY DOLLAR TREE FAUX CAKE TUTORIAL HOW TO MAKE A FAKE CAKE ON A BUDGET

DIY FAKE CAKE TUTORIAL!

If you plan on participating, email Samantha Flipp (at samanthaflipp@gmail.com) your full name, company name (if applicable), your email, your phone number and any social media tags that you have. She will send you more details about the contest, as well as answer any questions you might have.