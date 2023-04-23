Silvis City Administrator Nevada Lemke will soon be doing the same job in a different town.

(Photo courtesy City of Silvis)

The City of Eldridge voted to approve resolution 2023-14 approving the hiring of Lemke as the city’s new administrator, starting May 1. The vote was made at the city council meeting on April 18 and announced on the city’s Facebook page. You can see the video of the meeting on the city’s YouTube channel (Lemke’s hiring is about 30 minutes into the video).

Lemke went through a contentious period with the City of Silvis earlier this year as Mayor Matt Carter and members of the City Council sparred over details about a February meeting and legal representation for the city.