A new health clinic has opened at Moline High School to ensure students have easy access to health services. The new School Health Link Clinic is run by the Rock Island County Health Department and is located inside the school at 3602 Avenue of the Cities in Moline. The clinic is open to all kids in Rock Island County.

“The hope is, with the success of this venture, the groundwork will be set up for us to expand into the other districts in our community,” said School Health Link Board Chairperson Scot Meskimen. “By partnering with Moline High School, we have increased accessibility of care for hundreds of students. This will allow us to better serve our community and allow for a unique care model.”

The School Health Link is a comprehensive school-linked health clinic that can provide convenient preventive medical care like vaccines, acute medical care for issues like the flu, strep or ear infections and referrals for children, adolescents and infants.

“It just makes it far more accessible for the family,” said Moline Superintendent Rachel Savage. “Sometimes, it’s very hard to get an appointment with private medical providers, especially this time of year. So having an additional provider in the community helps those families get those appointments.”

“Our goal is to provide a medical home for children in need,” said Meskimen. “We primarily serve patients who are uninsured, underinsured or on Medicaid, but we also take most insurances and will not deny care for services based on a family’s ability to pay. By entering the school, we increase the accessibility to care for hundreds of kids. Additionally, by increasing our presence in the schools, we will have the ability to be more proactive with our care.”

The School Health Link provides:

Well Child Visits

School Physicals

Sports Physicals

Behavioral Health

Mental Health

Counseling Referrals

Health Education

Immunizations

Lead Screenings

STD Testing

Pregnancy Testing

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. Call (309) 743-1470 for more information. Transportation to the School Health Link is available through MetroLink. MetroLink is free to all students with an ID card.

