Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, has opened its third center in the Quad Cities region, in Clinton, Iowa.

Clinton Autism Center at 1310 19th Avenue NW, Suite 1, is the Lighthouse’s second center to open in the state of Iowa (the other is at 5354 Elmore Circle, Davenport). The Clinton center opened on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, and will provide autism services to 30 families and create over 45 new jobs in the area, according to a Monday release from the Indiana-based organization.

One of the rooms at Lighthouse Autism Center, Clinton.

Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders, with approximately 1 in 36 children in the U.S. being diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). As the need for services grow, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to pursue its mission of bringing the highest quality autism therapy to communities that need them, the release says.

Lighthouse also has an autism center at 1045 12th Ave., East Moline.

Alison Mottet, Clinical Director of Lighthouse Autism Center’s new Clinton location.

“As an Iowa native, I could not be more excited to have the opportunity to collaborate firsthand with the Quad Cities families,” Alison Mottet, Clinical Director of Lighthouse’s Clinton location, said in the Monday release.

“With over 11 years of experience in ABA, I feel confident in saying Lighthouse Autism Center is not only a compassionate provider that offers the highest quality clinical services, but they are an organization that acts with integrity, providing the highest level of care to every single learner and their family,” she said.

“With the newest center in Clinton, we are excited to continue our mission of bringing exceptional ABA services to communities that need them,” Mottet said.

Lighthouse Autism Center opened Monday, Sept. 11 at 1310 19th Avenue NW, Suite 1, Clinton.

Headquartered in Mishawaka, Ind., Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by parents of a child with autism. Over the past 11 years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based ABA therapy provider for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, and Iowa.

By offering an innovative clinical model called Lighthouse Fusion in a natural, play-based environment, Lighthouse brings together compassionate care and clinical excellence to unlock each child’s unique potential, the company said.

Lighthouse Autism Center offers autism therapy in a natural, play-based environment. Children are immersed in imaginary spaces where they can naturally explore their interests, engage in sensory experiences, and practice language.

One of the rooms in the new Clinton center.

Lighthouse Autism Center – Clinton will host an open house Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. You will have a chance to:

• Tour the play-based therapy center

• Learn more about its services and unique Fusion therapy program

• Learn about the enrollment process

• Network with clinicians and other parents

• Enjoy light refreshments

For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company’s website HERE.