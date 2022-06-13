On Thursday, June 16, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, along with City Council and members of the Parks & Recreation Board and First Tee Quad Cities Board will break ground and celebrate start of construction on a new clubhouse at Highland Springs Golf Course, at 9500 35th Street West, Rock Island.

In partnership with the First Tee Quad Cities, the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department’s new clubhouse at Highland Springs Golf Course will accommodate larger fundraising outings, provide a more accessible facility for all patrons, and will include a classroom for First Tee students, according to a Monday release.

The new clubhouse (to be done by December 2022) will feature a nice welcoming point to the golf course with areas to relax before and after rounds of golf. Golfers will enjoy the outdoor patio area with enhanced views of several holes on the course. The new clubhouse will reflect Highland’s history while providing a gateway to the course’s future, the release said.

The $1.9-million project will be funded through a variety of sources, including First Tee Quad Cities, grants, and private donations. To support the Highland Springs and First Tee partnership, donations can be made to the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Foundation.

Since 2014, Highland Springs has partnered with the First Tee Quad Cities to provide golf and life skills programming to youth from all backgrounds. The First Tee is a youth development organization that introduces the game of golf and its inherent values to kids and teens.

Over the past several years, Highland Springs has provided the First Tee program to hundreds of children by partnering with local organizations such as Spring Forward, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Boys & Girls Club, Rock Island Parks and Recreation, RISE Up, and Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

Approximately 40% of participants are from underrepresented populations, and over 50% are girls. Through after school and day camp programs, the First Tee helps shape the lives of young people from all walks of life by reinforcing values like integrity, respect, and perseverance through the game of golf.

This project will create a long-lasting partnership with the First Tee Quad Cities, to cement their commitment to Highland Springs and the Rock Island community. Through the construction of a new clubhouse, the First Tee will permanently locate their programming at Highland Springs.

This commitment will enable the First Tee to grow and expand its programming reach. The clubhouse is designed by Legat Architects and Estes Construction is the Construction Management firm.