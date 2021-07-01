New commander selected for First Army

Lt. Gen. James will retire after 36 years in the Army

Major General Antonio A. Aguto, Jr., has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general and to become the 40th commanding general of First Army.

A change of command ceremony will be held on July 8 in front of First Army headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Aguto has more than 33 years of military experience that includes assignments in Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom; and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, respectfully, as well as leadership assignments including commanding general, 7th Army Training Command, Germany; deputy commanding general (operations), 7th Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; commander, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Fort Irwin, California; and commander, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, Germany.

He recently relinquished command of 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia, where he served as commanding general since 2019.

Aguto will replace Lt. Gen. Thomas S. James, Jr., who has served as commanding general since October 2018. James is set to retire from the Army after 36 years of service.

First Army mobilizes, trains, validates, deploys and demobilizes all Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve forces throughout the continental United States, providing trained and ready forces for diverse missions worldwide.