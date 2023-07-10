Davenport’s latest construction project will bring a new community center space to the Fairmount neighborhood.

(City of Davenport)

A groundbreaking for the Fairmount Community Center will take place on July 11 at 3 p.m. at 2980 N. Fairmount Street, near the Fairmount branch of the Davenport Public Library. Construction is expected to take between nine and 12 months. The City says the project is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The Community Center will have 4,500 square feet of usable space to hold 359 occupants. It will have a half-court style gym for introductory sports, drop-in activities and other functions. The design of the exterior of the building will allow for movies to be projected onto it.

“The Davenport Parks and Recreation Department is thankful for the investment by our City Council to bring to fruition a new community center space for our residents,” said Chad Dyson, Director of Davenport Parks and Recreation. “This center will give residents space to enjoy community activities and recreational programming.”

The Davenport Parks and Recreation Department will manage and program the Community Center. It will be available for the community to rent on weekends for events.