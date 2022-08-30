Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) will welcome Sonya J. Williams, Ph.D., as the district’s eighth chancellor, and will meet the public at receptions this week.

Dr. Williams was appointed chancellor in June after an extensive national search. As chancellor, she will oversee the operations of the entire EICC District, including Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges. The colleges also deliver services through satellite sites in Maquoketa, Wilton and various locations in Davenport, as well as many area high schools.

“I couldn’t be more excited to begin my role as Chancellor for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges,” Williams said in a Tuesday release “Together, we are an engaging, inspiring, committed community and I am ready to work with faculty, staff and students to stand firm in this commitment.”



“Through strategic, future-focused planning, my vision is to build upon the college’s existing foundation to cultivate an encouraging, innovative and collaborative culture. My first task will be learning about our employees, students, campuses and communities in which we serve.”

Dr. Sonya Williams is the new chancellor of the Eastern Iowa Community College District.

The college will host welcome receptions at each campus to give Williams the opportunity to connect with faculty, staff, students and community members. Everyone is encouraged to attend. Receptions will be held on the following dates/times:

Scott Community College Welcome Reception

Tuesday, Sept. 6, 4 – 6 p.m.

Student Life Center, 500 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf

Clinton Community College Welcome Reception

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 4 – 6 p.m.

CCC Library Hallway, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton

Muscatine Community College Welcome Reception

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 4 – 6 p.m.

Student Center, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine

Previously, Williams served as Vice President of Education and Chief Academic Officer at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill., where she oversaw all instructional operations. A native of Norman, Okla., she graduated from the University of Oklahoma, where she earned a B.S. in zoology and a Ph.D. in anatomical sciences and cell biology/neurosciences.

Following her service as a captain in the United States Air Force, she completed three years of postdoctoral training at the Yale School of Medicine, where she studied neurobiology, reproduction and immunology. She has been married for 30 years and has two daughters, two sons, and three grandsons.