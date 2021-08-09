New community development director appointed

The City of Galesburg has announced the selection of Steve Gugliotta as director of community development.

Gugliotta was hired by the City in 1998 as a general inspector in the Community Development Department. He was promoted to associate planner in 2005, and planning manager in 2017, a news release says.

Before his career with the City of Galesburg, he served as a commercial loan officer with JVS Financial Group, Inc., and as a funding officer for Korea Exchange Bank. He earned a bachelor of science degree in organizational management from Illinois State University, a master of arts in geography/urban planning from Western Illinois University, and is a certified planner with the American Institute of Certified Planners.

Gugliotta has professional experience in planning and zoning, inspections, and project management. His accomplishments include administration of the City of Galesburg Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program, which has assisted more than 25 projects that have invested about $40 million in the redevelopment of existing buildings.

In addition, under his leadership, the Galesburg Enterprise Zone program has assisted more than 50 projects that have invested about $34 million in the development/redevelopment of existing and new buildings.

Community partnerships have been illustrated in Gugliotta’s accomplishments. In coordination with the Landmark Commission, he helped facilitate the update of a historic walking tour brochure that highlights the important historic structures within the community. Gugliotta also worked in collaboration with the Galesburg Downtown Council in the creation of the Downtown Façade Redevelopment Program, which has assisted in the redevelopment of 24 downtown buildings.

Programs and services provided by the Community Development Department include planning and zoning, economic development incentive programs, inspections, code enforcement, public transportation, and coordination of the refuse and recycling contracts. The city manager appoints the community development director.