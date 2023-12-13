Bettendorf based Frontier Hospitality Group celebrated the opening of the new Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Frontier Hospitality Group CEO Dan Huber cuts the ribbon on the new Courtyard by Marriott hotel Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

The new Courtyard by Marriott Bettendorf Quad Cities (907 Utica Ridge Place), next to the Frontier-owned Home2Suites by Hilton, will provide guests with the amenities and services they need to feel comfortable while traveling. The Courtyard by Marriott design is filled with modern and flexible communal spaces, all with the intent to let travelers relax, recharge and reset, according to a hotel release Wednesday.

The outdoor patio at the new Bettendorf hotel.

You can start your day anytime with a 24-hour fitness center or take a quick dip in the pool. The 113 guestrooms provide plush bedding, flexible workspaces, and free Wi-Fi.

The hotel features a Courtyard’s Bistro, which serves an extensive made-to-order breakfast menu and full-service dinner menu; craft beers, premium cocktails and wines and a full array of Starbucks drinks. The hotel has a large and state-of-the art fitness center, indoor pool and flexible meeting spaces.

The Courtyard’s Bistro has an extensive made-to-order breakfast menu.

“We are excited to bring the Courtyard brand back to Bettendorf and the Quad Cities,” said Dan Huber, co-owner & CEO of Frontier Hospitality Group. “The Courtyard is a very popular brand among business and leisure travelers, and we are proud of our association with Marriott as a franchisee. Our central location along the Interstate 74 corridor makes the Courtyard a convenient option for Quad City travelers.”

“We made this significant investment in our hometown because we believe in the Quad Cities region, have confidence in our chosen location, and our faith in the quality of the Courtyard brand,” he added.

The new Courtyard by Marriott is next to the Frontier-owned Home2Suites, on the former site of The Lodge, off the I-74 spruce Hills exit.

The new Courtyard represents the sixth hotel Frontier Hospitality Group has developed since 2014. FHG has invested more than $62 million in hospitality in the Quad Cities over the course of the past seven years. The year 2024 also marks FHG’s 74th year in business in the QC region.

For more information, visit the Frontier website HERE.