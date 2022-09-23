Another new hotel is coming to Bettendorf, as Courtyard by Marriott Bettendorf Quad Cities will break ground for their new facility at 907 Utica Ridge Place on Tuesday, Oct. 18th at 10 a.m.

The new building will be located next to the Home2 Suites by Hilton, close to the I-74 Spruce Hills exit, off Utica Ridge Road.

A rendering for the planned Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Bettendorf, to be built next to the Home2 Suites by Hilton.

Courtyard is billed as a “sophisticated yet comfortable environment with a timeless, classic style. Spaces are adaptable, welcoming and allow for conversation and interaction,” according to a hotel description. “Marriott Brand as a culture has worked hard on creating a comfortable ever evolving spaces and amenities to meet the needs of their experienced travelers.”

The new hotel will be owned and operated by Bettendorf-based Frontier Hospitality Group, which currently has three QC hotels — in addition to Home2 Suites, the Cambria Hotel Bettendorf at TBK Bank Sports Complex, and Holiday Inn Express at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline.

The former Courtyard by Marriott at 895 Golden Valley Drive, Bettendorf, is now a Sonesta Select Hotel, and not affiliated with Frontier.

Earlier this year, Frontier sold the Best Western Plus SteepleGate Inn Davenport and Best Western Plus Dubuque Hotel & Conference Center. It also operates the Residence Inn by Marriott and Holiday Inn Express & suites in East Peoria.

For more information, visit Frontier’s website.