After more than 13 months of construction, the new Courtyard by Marriott Bettendorf, 907 Utica Ridge Place, will hold a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate its grand opening.

Tours of the four-story, 113-room facility will take place after the ceremony. Beverages and hors d’oeuvres will be available.

The Courtyard by Marriott Bettendorf (right off the I-74 Spruce Hills exit) is next to the Home2Suites, both owned and operated by Bettendorf-based Frontier Hospitality Group (FHG). This is the only Courtyard by Marriott branded property within an hour of the location, making it the perfect stop for guests in the area looking for a higher tiered select service option, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release.

The new Courtyard is next to the Home2Suites, which opened in 2019 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The Courtyard’s design is honed to the needs of the business traveler/trailblazer and can be seen on their property in the size and quality of their fitness center, Starbucks and Crate offerings, Bistro Plus selections, and the comfort of their guestrooms, the Monday Chamber release said.

“This property will be set apart in our market by their amenities and ability to deliver a cultivated and warm customer service experience,” it says, noting FHG has over 70 years of hotelier expertise.

“The Courtyard brand is so popular, we felt it would be a good long-term development,” Frontier CEO Dan Huber said in October 2022, noting this will be the sixth new hotel built by FHG since 2014. In addition to Home2 Suites (107 all suites, also four stories), Frontier in the QC owns the Cambria Hotel Bettendorf at TBK Bank Sports Complex, and Holiday Inn Express at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline.

A rendering of the bistro area in the new Courtyard by Marriott Bettendorf.

In early 2021, the former Courtyard by Marriott in Bettendorf converted to a Sonesta Select.

“You’re filling a void that exists there,” Huber said last year. And just since Home2 Suites opened in 2019 doesn’t mean the hotel need on the site of the former Jumer’s Castle Lodge (later The Lodge, before it was torn down in 2016) is fully satisfied. The Lodge closed in August 2015.

And since the former Courtyard by Marriott at 895 Golden Valley Drive, Bettendorf, operated for 30 years, it is an established brand in the area, he said. “We’re replacing a hotel with a long history there,” Huber said, adding the Marriott Bonvoy rewards program also is very popular with its members.

For more information on the new Courtyard, click HERE.