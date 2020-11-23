New COVID-19 cases in Illinois drop for fourth straight day, lowest number since early November

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,322 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 additional deaths on Monday.

The number of new cases is the lowest since 7,538 were reported on November 4. Illinois has seen four straight days of lowering cases after 14,612 were reported Thursday, with 13,012 on Friday, 11,891 on Saturday, 10,012 on Sunday, and Monday’s 8,322.

Illinois now has a total of 664,620 positive cases and 11,552 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 91,562 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 9.1%. Overall, Illinois has processed 9,892,981 tests for an overall positivity rate of 6.7%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from November 16 through November 22 is 10.9%.

As of last night, 6,171 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 1,206 in the ICU and 635 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.