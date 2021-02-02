New COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County below 20 for second consecutive day, first time since late August

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 12,261.

It is the second consecutive day with new cases below 20, which last happened back on August 27 and 28.

There were no reported deaths, leaving that number at 294.

There are currently 28 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 80s

2 men in their 50s

1 man in his 30s

3 boys in their teens

2 boys younger than 13

1 woman in her 60s

2 women in their 50s

2 women in their 20s

1 girl in her teens

1 girl younger than 13

