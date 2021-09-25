New creative arts center opens for kids, teenagers

A new creative arts center for kids and teenagers opened Friday in Moline.

YouthHope’s Cre8Studios gives kids from low-income areas the chance to participate in art programs.

It has a fine arts studio inside, a kitchen for culinary arts classes and space for performances, as well as exhibits.

It will host after school and summer camp programs and other special events for kids.

“They’ve been locked down with COVID. They’re still locked down in a lot of ways,” said YouthHope Executive Director Mark Drake. “We can come in small groups in here right now and start doing ceramics with Joel (who is a former teacher at Moline High School) and with Jill (who just retired from Augustana College) baking with them; with Juan, doing dance. They’re just loving a chance to express and get out and do something; not just being on social media or sitting at home.”

YouthHope’s management believes this center for kids in low-income areas could improve student engagement, attendance and graduation rates.

