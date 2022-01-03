New Crossroads Cultural Connections forms to support live music in Henry County area

An area group has announced the launch of Crossroads Cultural Connections, a new nonprofit organization dedicated to the growth and vitality of Henry County and the surrounding area through the celebration of live music and the performing arts.

This new organization (led by concert organizer John Taylor), in partnership with other area groups and organizations, will provide opportunities to experience live music and performing arts in a variety of ways with the goal of creating cultural, social, and economic vitality for decades to come, according to a Monday news release.

The Jeremy Pinnell band performing at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, Ill.

“With Crossroads, we are able to apply for and secure grants that will bring artist-led workshops, educational programs to our schools, and concerts to our villages, towns and cities,” according to the group’s Facebook page.

“In order to have the most impact and to create the possibility for this work to continue beyond our lifetimes, we realized a nonprofit dedicated to this work was necessary,” Taylor said Monday. “When I started out hosting concerts at our home around eight years ago, it was just myself and my family putting on the shows. With the launch of the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series in 2018, this all changed.

“Some of those volunteers who joined to help with that series never stopped volunteering. Together we have continued to host concerts year-round and expanded our work to reach more of the area and in new ways,” he said. “Crossroads is a crucial piece in the continued evolution of this work.”

The logo for the new Crossroads Cultural Connections organization.

Along with the launch of the organization, the group is announcing the “Sunday Getaway Concerts Series,” a music series which is planned to travel between Cambridge, Bishop Hill, and Galva and, when coupled with Galva Arts Council’s Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, bring great live music to the area almost every Sunday in 2022.

The first Sunday Getaway Concert is scheduled to take place Jan. 16th, at Bishop Hill Creative Commons and will feature the progressive bluegrass group Still Shine. The concert, which is open to all ages, will begin at 7 p.m., preceded by a potluck at 6 p.m. A $10-20 donation is suggested.

Every Sunday from May 29th through August 7th (except July 3rd), there will be free, family-friendly live music at Wiley Park in Galva, starting at 6 p.m. The planned 2022 Crossroads concert schedule so far (all at Bishop Hill Creative Commons) is:

January 16: Still Shine

Still Shine January 23 : Evan Bartels & Angela Meyer

: Evan Bartels & Angela Meyer January 30 : Brother Moses

: Brother Moses February 6 : Killinger, Dahms, and Mikles

: Killinger, Dahms, and Mikles February 13: Pete Jive Music

Pete Jive Music February 20 : Blame Not the Bard & Dylan Doyle

: Blame Not the Bard & Dylan Doyle February 27 : Logan Springer & The Wonderfully Wild

: Logan Springer & The Wonderfully Wild March 6 : TBD

: TBD March 13 : Harmonious Wail

: Harmonious Wail March 20 : Rye Davis Music

: Rye Davis Music March 27: David Singley & Crys Matthews

To learn more about Crossroads Cultural Connections, ways to get involved, and see the event calendar, visit xroadscc.org or the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CrossroadsCulturalConnections.