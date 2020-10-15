New daily record set for Scott County COVID-19 positive tests

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

According to the State of Iowa, Scott County reported 122 new positive coronavirus test results over a 24-hour period (10 p.m. on Tuesday to 10 p.m. on Wednesday). That’s a new high for the county during that timespan. This includes a record-high 102 positive tests that took place on Monday but were not reported until the 24-hour time frame listed above.

That brings the county’s total to 3,760 since the beginning of the pandemic.

This news comes just hours after the QC COVID-19 Coalition announced they’ll be holding a press conference on Thursday afternoon to address recent sustained high coronavirus case counts.